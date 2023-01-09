LIVE: Gov. Hobbs delivers State of State address as new legislative session starts in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new legislative session starts today at the Arizona State Capitol where Republicans once again have a majority but a Democrat now controls the highest office in the land.

Even though Republicans only have a one-seat majority in both the state house and the senate, some political experts say this group is different than the last one.

“We did see a change in leadership in both chambers. We have a new speaker of the house. We have a new president of the senate. Both are widely considered more conservative. We also saw several republican legislators who are conservative in their own right, replaced by even more conservative or more libertarian leaning replacements,” Paul Bentz, Senior VP - Research and Strategy with HighGround, said.

Bentz says the initial test for Republicans and Democrats will be working together to lift the state’s spending cap on education to allow schools to spend more than a billion dollars already approved and budgeted for them.

“The previous legislature put this money in the school districts, they’ve planned for it and now they can’t spend it without the permission of exceeding the limit so this is a great opportunity for her [Governor Hobbs] to show some leadership and put an early win on the board. The question is, does the legislature see it that same way or are they going to try to make a fight out of it?” Bentz added.

Bentz thinks the legislature could also work together on coming up with long-term water solutions, but he believes certain lawmakers might not be willing to find common ground.

“What we’re going to see is a republican caucus in both bodies that are much less interested in governing and more interested in making some of their points. We see some of the early bills that are being proposed when it comes to some of the classroom issues. I think we will see a lot of election reform issues, I think that probably are dead on arrival if they ever made it to the governor’s office,” Bentz said.

The new legislative session gets started at noon Monday. Gov. Hobbs will give her state-of-the-state address at 2 p.m. where she’ll outline some of her top priorities during her first year in office.

