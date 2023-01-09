Advertise
At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson

At least three adults and two juveniles were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson...
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Jan. 9, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson.

A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the most recent incident happened early Sunday morning near 22nd Street and Kino Parkway.

The TPD said officers were called to the area following street racing reports. One of the vehicles hit a TPD patrol vehicle but the damage was minor, according to TPD.

More information is to come, but at least three adults and two juveniles were cited. The TPD said some of the charges include reckless driving, racing and weapons misconduct.

Sunday’s incident came less than six months after a similar thing happened on Pantana and Escalante.

Street takeovers have grown in popularity since the pandemic, sometimes with dangerous and deadly results. Many times, random shootings happen during the events.

