At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson.
A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting.
The Tucson Police Department confirmed the most recent incident happened early Sunday morning near 22nd Street and Kino Parkway.
The TPD said officers were called to the area following street racing reports. One of the vehicles hit a TPD patrol vehicle but the damage was minor, according to TPD.
More information is to come, but at least three adults and two juveniles were cited. The TPD said some of the charges include reckless driving, racing and weapons misconduct.
Sunday’s incident came less than six months after a similar thing happened on Pantana and Escalante.
Street takeovers have grown in popularity since the pandemic, sometimes with dangerous and deadly results. Many times, random shootings happen during the events.
- In October 2019, a young mother was killed and eight others were injured when a car crashed into a crowd during a takeover event in Compton, California.
- In February 2020, a street takeover event in Fountain Valley, California, led to an officer-involved shooting.
- In October 2020, one person was killed and two bystanders injured in a street takeover in Costa Mesa, California.
- In January 2021, a couple said they were shot at after they were trapped during a takeover event in Houston.
- In November 2021, two people were shot and killed during a takeover in Compton, California.
- In April 2022, a man was killed following a police chase connected to a takeover in Houston.
- In August 2022, a man was fatally shot and two others were injured in takeover in Portland.
- In October 2022, three people were killed in a shootout at a drifting event in Chicago.
- In December 2022, a 24-year-old woman was hit and killed during a takeover in Los Angeles.
