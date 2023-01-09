Pepsi to host locals-only ‘Big Game Bash’ party in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get ready for a celebration of a lifetime in Phoenix during Super Bowl LVII in Februrary!

As the Valley hosts the big game on Feb. 12, Pepsi will offer up the first-ever “locals-only” party at Walter Studios, an eclectic place to grab a bite along downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row District. But there’s just one twist: you’ll need a ticket to get in.

What to expect

FAN-FAVORITE PERSONALITIES: Party with familiar faces including NFL players, creators, tastemakers, and media hosts especially beloved by Phoenicians

CULTURAL MURALISTS : Experience immersive art that spotlights Arizonan culture in custom-curated spaces created by notable Arizona muralists who have made an indelible mark on the streets of the city including Jake Early, Tony Plak, and Tato Caraveo

PHOENIX FOOD AND DRINKS: Come hungry and dig into southwestern-favorite dishes accompanied by custom signature cocktails slung by notable mixologists, including “made with Pepsi” inspirations to traditional cuisine

GAMEDAY SOUNDS: Eat, drink, dance, and cheer with the hottest mixes as your soundtrack – a surprise, popular Arizona DJ will be on the ones and twos to set a big game vibe

PEPSI BLUE BAR: Mingle and indulge in an exclusive, intimate speakeasy serving chilled regional flavors from Phoenix’s top mixologists

How to get tickets

Enter for your chance to win at PepsiThrowdown.com/GM now through Jan. 29. An additional 90 winners will receive $50 gift cards to NFLShop.com. Tickets are only available to U.S. residents of Arizona 21+. Full rules can be found here

