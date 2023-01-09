Advertise
Phoenix mom devastated after car with specialized equipment was stolen

Linsey Maldonado's all-black Chevy Tahoe was parked and locked at her apartment complex near McDowell and Encanto Boulevard.
By Cristiana Ramos
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Linsey Maldonado, a single mother of five, was getting fresh air outside of her apartment on Friday when she noticed an unfamiliar face in the front seat of her car. “They reversed it so quick I was running after my car and my foot almost got ran over, but it was a very scary situation,” she said.

Maldonado said the all-black Chevy Tahoe was parked and locked at her apartment complex near McDowell and Encanto Boulevard. She reported the theft to Phoenix police, but with no security cameras at the complex or leads, police said the car and alleged thief have yet to be found. Maldonado said she is still shocked about the encounter she had feet away from her front door.

TRENDING: Senator introduces bill to regulate drag shows, limit hours of operation in Arizona

“This is overall a really great community and everybody is friendly here so for that to happen just mind blows me,” she said. The mom of five has a three-year-old daughter with autism who needs specialized equipment. Inside the stolen car were sensory toys and a custom car seat. Items Linsey said are their lifeline. “It’s going to be hard because she can’t go to school without her things because then she will have nothing to do therapy with.”

Linsey Maldonado's black Chevy Tahoe was stolen outside her apartment complex near McDowell and...
Linsey Maldonado's black Chevy Tahoe was stolen outside her apartment complex near McDowell and Encanto Boulevard.(Arizona's Family)

With no car, she will have to find another way to get her daughter to school, which is 50 minutes away in north Scottsdale. Tears filled Maldonado’s eyes, “It’s just working so hard to provide for everybody and it sucks it’s definitely a big setback.” As Maldonado works to replace thousands of dollars worth of stolen items, she told Arizona’s Family that she’s grateful no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Phoenix police. A gofundme has been made to help support Maldonado and her daughter. If you would like to donate, click here.

