Silver Alert issued for Morristown man on motorcycle

MORRISTOWN, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Arizona have issued a Silver Alert for an 82-year-old man who was last seen on his motorcycle Sunday, Jan. 8.

MCSO is asking the public’s help on locating 82-year-old Eldon Wallace. If you have seen or know of his whereabouts you are asked to please call MCSO at 602-876-1011 and reference report number IR23- 000609. pic.twitter.com/i2jn7d03mW — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) January 9, 2023

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Eldon William Wallace is described as white, 5 feet, 10 inches, 205 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Wallace was last seen at 1 p.m. leaving his residence near US 60 and McCarroll Road in Morristown, Arizona.

He was riding his bright red 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle with Arizona license plate 4CA9HF.

Wallace was wearing a silver reflective jacket and blue jeans.

He suffers from medical conditions which may cause him to be lost or easily confused. If you have any information, please contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011 and reference report number IR23- 000609.

