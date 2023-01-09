Advertise
Silver Alert issued for Morristown man on motorcycle

Eldon Wallace
Eldon Wallace(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Arizona have issued a Silver Alert for an 82-year-old man who was last seen on his motorcycle Sunday, Jan. 8.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Eldon William Wallace is described as white, 5 feet, 10 inches, 205 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Wallace was last seen at 1 p.m. leaving his residence near US 60 and McCarroll Road in Morristown, Arizona.

He was riding his bright red 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle with Arizona license plate 4CA9HF.

Wallace was wearing a silver reflective jacket and blue jeans.

He suffers from medical conditions which may cause him to be lost or easily confused. If you have any information, please contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011 and reference report number IR23- 000609.

