Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

76-year-old woman dies in road rage shooting, deputies say

Authorities in South Carolina say 76-year-old Betty Amick Road died in a rage shooting. (Source: WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Deputies in South Carolina say a man is facing charges after a woman was shot and killed over the weekend in a road rage incident.

WHNS reports that authorities responded to a shooting on Jan. 7 in Greenville County. Deputies said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Greenville County authorities said the woman, later identified as 76-year-old Betty Amick, died due to her injuries.

According to deputies, Amick was shot by 26-year-old Jonathan Luben after he fired shots into the vehicle she was traveling in. Authorities described the incident as a road rage shooting.

Luben is facing charges that include murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The 26-year-old was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guadalupe Solis was arrested for the hit-and-run death of Lydia Reis, known as the "Umbrella...
UPDATE: Document sheds light on death of Tucson’s “Umbrella Lady”
At least three adults and two juveniles were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson...
At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson
Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne died in the hospital.
Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale sergeant in downtown Phoenix dead
Benny Figgins
Last remaining year-one employee retires from Caesars Palace after 55+ years
Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”
Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”

Latest News

FILE - Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives to the...
Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5-month jail sentence
Firefighter cancer risks
Keeping firefighters safe while they keep us safe
Reboot your budget with these expert planning tips
Reboot your budget with these expert planning tips
Reboot your budget with these expert planning tips