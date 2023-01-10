Authorities issue Silver Alert for missing La Paz County man

PARKER, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The La Paz County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for Vernon Dale Delay, who was last seen on Monday, Jan. 9.

Delay is described as white, 5 feet, 4 inches, 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants and a black jacket.

Delay was driving a white 2017 Lincoln MKZ 4-door sedan with Arizona license plate N2A41C. He was seen at 6 a.m. leaving from 2581 Highway 95 in Parker, Arizona.

He suffers from medical conditions which cause him to be lost and easily confused.

If you have information on Delay, please contact the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.