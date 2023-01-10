Advertise
Authorities issue Silver Alert for missing La Paz County man

Vernon Dale Delay
Vernon Dale Delay(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PARKER, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The La Paz County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for Vernon Dale Delay, who was last seen on Monday, Jan. 9.

Delay is described as white, 5 feet, 4 inches, 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants and a black jacket. 

Delay was driving a white 2017 Lincoln MKZ 4-door sedan with Arizona license plate N2A41C. He was seen at 6 a.m. leaving from 2581 Highway 95 in Parker, Arizona.

He suffers from medical conditions which cause him to be lost and easily confused.

If you have information on Delay, please contact the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office.

Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”
