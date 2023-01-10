Advertise
Authorities release video from fatal officer-involved shooting in Tucson

Steven Louis Garcia, 56, was fatally shot after shooting at Tucson police officers during a standoff on Dec. 4, 2022.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:45 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have released video from a fatal officer-involved shooting in Tucson late last year.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened at a home near Grant and Oracle on Dec. 4.

Officers were called to the home, located in the 500 block of West Rillito Street, following an aggravated assault. Officers said they tried to get the suspect, 56-year-old Steven Louis Garcia, to come out.

Steven Louis Garcia, 56, was fatally shot after shooting at Tucson police officers during a standoff on Dec. 4, 2022.(Tucson Police Department)

The TPD said multiple other people came out and complied with officers’ instructions, but Garcia refused.

Garcia stayed inside and the TPD said a gunshot was heard from the home shortly afterward.

Garcia then came out with a firearm and shot at the officers. A patrol vehicle was hit, but no officers were injured.

The officers then fired back, striking and killing Garcia.

Those involved in the shooting were Sgt. Dustin Dial and officers Erin Schneider and Joseph Dicochea. Dial is a 23-year veteran of the TPD, Schneider has been with the department for 11 years and Dicochea has been at TPD for one year.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is conducting the criminal portion of the investigation while the TPD Office of Professional Standards is conducting an internal investigation, as is normal with officer-involved shootings.

PRCIT, which was formed in March 2022, is comprised of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and eight police departments. The multi-agency group investigates all officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

