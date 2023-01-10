Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Brief cool down Wednesday

Wednesday's hour by hour forecast
Wednesday's hour by hour forecast(KOLD)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuesday afternoon turned out to be another gorgeous one with more breaks in our cloud cover and temperatures back in the 70s. A cold front will swing through the region tonight, bringing a brief cool-down into the 60s for highs Wednesday. We will dodge any rain or snow from this system as moisture stays to our north. Our best chance for precipitation in southern Arizona holds off until this upcoming weekend with a more unsettled weather pattern taking us into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: 60% chance for showers. High around 60°.

MONDAY: 40% chance for showers. High in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers. Highs in the low 60s.

