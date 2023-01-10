FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying dry through the workweek!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The beautiful weather from the weekend carried into the start of the workweek with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s! Clouds will increase tonight into Tuesday, but highs will once again top out in the 70s. A brief cool-down arrives Wednesday due to a storm system to our north. Our best chance for rain and mountain snow in southern Arizona holds off until this upcoming weekend.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: 60% chance for showers. High around 60°.

MONDAY: 40% rain chance. Mostly cloudy skies. High in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.