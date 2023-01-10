Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying dry through the workweek!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, January 10th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The beautiful weather from the weekend carried into the start of the workweek with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s! Clouds will increase tonight into Tuesday, but highs will once again top out in the 70s. A brief cool-down arrives Wednesday due to a storm system to our north. Our best chance for rain and mountain snow in southern Arizona holds off until this upcoming weekend.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: 60% chance for showers. High around 60°.

MONDAY: 40% rain chance. Mostly cloudy skies. High in the lower 60s.

