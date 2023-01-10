Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Girl Scout cookies are back in Arizona; new ‘Raspberry Rally’ flavor available for a limited time

File photo of Girl Scouts carrying cookie packages to communities.
File photo of Girl Scouts carrying cookie packages to communities.(GSUSA)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Girl Scouts are back with their most prized product: boxes of cookies. And for the first time, the local cookie season will take place for a full seven weeks, giving you more time to indulge in some of the best treats to be sold for $5 at a time.

According to Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC), about 7,000 girls in grades K-12 across central and northern Arizona will participate in this year’s cookie program. The season will run from Jan. 16 to Mar. 5.

TRENDING: Scottsdale implementing mandatory permit, license for short-term rentals

What’s new this year?

Introducing Raspberry Rally which the Girl Scouts describe thin, crispy cookie “infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a delicious chocolaty coating.” However, officials note that they will be available through digital sales only, from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, and while supplies last. Don’t worry though, nothing is going away.

“We extended our cookie season by one week to support girls interested in selling our new, limited-edition Raspberry Rally cookie, as Feb. 27 is the earliest date the flavor will be available for shipping from our baker. Now our community has more time to support girls and stock up on their favorite cookie flavors,” says Christina Spicer, co-CEO of GSACPC.

What flavors are available?

  • Adventurefuls: Brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. $5
  • Lemon-Ups: Crispy lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages. $5
  • Thin Mints: Mint flavored with a delicious chocolaty coating. Vegan. $5
  • Tagalongs: Layers of peanut butter with a rich, chocolaty coating. $5
  • Samoas: Caramel and toasted coconut-covered cookies. $5
  • Trefoils: Iconic and delicious shortbread cookies. $5
  • Do-si-dos: Crisp and crunchy oatmeal outside and creamy peanut butter inside. $5
  • Girl Scout S’mores: Crunchy graham sandwich cookies with creamy chocolate and marshmallowy filling. $6
  • Toffee-tastics: Buttery (and gluten-free) cookies with sweet, crunchy golden toffee bits. $6
  • Raspberry Rally: Thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a delicious chocolaty coating. $5

To find a location near you, click/tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guadalupe Solis was arrested for the hit-and-run death of Lydia Reis, known as the "Umbrella...
Tucson’s “Umbrella Lady” passes away, suspect arrest in connection with hit-and-run crash
At least three adults and two juveniles were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson...
At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson
Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne died in the hospital.
Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale sergeant in dowtnown Phoenix dead
Benny Figgins
Last remaining year-one employee retires from Caesars Palace after 55+ years
Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”
Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”

Latest News

KOLD Noon Notebook: GAP Ministries
KOLD Noon Notebook: GAP Ministries
KOLD Noon Notebook: Medicare annual enrollment period
KOLD Noon Notebook: Medicare annual enrollment period
KOLD Noon Notebook: UnitedHealthcare Medicare Store
KOLD Noon Notebook: UnitedHealthcare Medicare Store
KOLD Noon Notebook: Medicare annual enrollment period
KOLD Noon Notebook: Medicare annual enrollment period
Watch KOLD News 13 Digital Newscast