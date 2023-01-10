Sahuarita police looking for assault suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police are searching for the suspect in an aggravated assault that took place at a grocery store last month.

Authorities say the assault occurred at Safeway, on Duval mine Road, on Dec. 16.

According to officers, a man assaulted an elderly customer inside the store.

Police believe the suspect is either white or Hispanic, between 55 and 65 years old, and stands at about 5′9.” The suspect has a heavy build with a “big stomach,” gray hair and a mustache.

At the time of the assault, he was wearing blue jeans, a dark, long sleeve sweater and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911, the Sahuarita Police Department’s main line at 520-344-7000 during business hours or the TIP Line at 520-445-7847. Callers are asked to reference case number S22120433.

