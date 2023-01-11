Authorities investigate woman’s death near Pinal County school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a woman died on the street outside of San Miguel High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Deputies were called around 9:30 a.m. to McNab Parkway after a man reported that the female passenger in his car jumped out.

She died as the result of her injuries.

As of Wednesday afternoon, authorities had not publicly identified the woman.

