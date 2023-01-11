Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Authorities searching for missing preteen

12-year-old Jane Darrenkamp, pictured left, may be traveling with Joseph Henderson, pictured...
12-year-old Jane Darrenkamp, pictured left, may be traveling with Joseph Henderson, pictured right.(Phoenix Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old girl who may be in the Tucson area.

Phoenix police say the girl, Jane Darrenkamp, was last seen on Tuesday afternoon near 31st Avenue and Columbine Drive in Phoenix.

She was last seen wearing a light blue robe and black and white checkered pajamas.

She may be with 45-year-old Joseph Henderson, who is known to drive a dark-colored 2007 Nissan Titan.

Tuscon is a possible destination that Henderson may go to.

Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Jane and Henderson is asked to call 911 or the Phoenix Police Department’s non-emergency number at 602-262-6151.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guadalupe Solis was arrested for the hit-and-run death of Lydia Reis, known as the "Umbrella...
UPDATE: Document sheds light on death of Tucson’s “Umbrella Lady”
At least three adults and two juveniles were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson...
At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson
Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne died in the hospital.
Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale sergeant in downtown Phoenix dead
Benny Figgins
Last remaining year-one employee retires from Caesars Palace after 55+ years
Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”
Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”

Latest News

Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Numbers drawn for Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot
Man dies in cell at Pima County jail
Governor Katie Hobbs gives encore state of the state address in Tucson
Governor Katie Hobbs gives encore state of the state address in Tucson
Governor Katie Hobbs gives encore state of the state address in Tucson
Governor Katie Hobbs gives encore state of the state address in Tucson