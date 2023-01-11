Authorities searching for missing preteen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old girl who may be in the Tucson area.

Phoenix police say the girl, Jane Darrenkamp, was last seen on Tuesday afternoon near 31st Avenue and Columbine Drive in Phoenix.

She was last seen wearing a light blue robe and black and white checkered pajamas.

She may be with 45-year-old Joseph Henderson, who is known to drive a dark-colored 2007 Nissan Titan.

Tuscon is a possible destination that Henderson may go to.

Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Jane and Henderson is asked to call 911 or the Phoenix Police Department’s non-emergency number at 602-262-6151.

