Disney celebrates 100 years with new enhancements coming to parks

In the coming months, pass holders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m....
In the coming months, pass holders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.(Anna Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years with new enhancements at its theme parks.

At California’s Disneyland, guests with Magic Key passes or Park Hopper tickets will be able to go between the resort’s two parks starting at 11 a.m., two hours earlier than before.

All ticketed guests will soon be able to download all Photopass or attraction photos for free on the Disneyland app.

The park is also adding more lower-priced tickets throughout the year.

Meanwhile, at Walt Disney World in Florida, free self-parking is coming back to resort hotels, which could save guests between $15 and $25 a night.

In the coming months, passholders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

