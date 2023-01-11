Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Governor Katie Hobbs gives encore state of the state address in Tucson

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Bud Foster
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:07 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was a different kind of state of the state address in Tucson today, different from what we’ve been hearing for the past 15 years or so, where they had been more business driven, this one today was more socially driven.

Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her first encore state of the state in Tucson, which has become a tradition.

She talked about here commitment for public education, lifting the spending cap which she says will cripple public education if it is not lifted and making sure teachers stay in the job rather than leaving the occupation. Arizona, she said, is last in the country in teacher retention.

And she he talked about her priority to spend more for public education and not so much for charter and private schools.

“The previous legislators passed a massive expansion of school vouchers that lacks accountability and will very likely bankrupt the state,” she told the crowd. “In fact, funding the expansion will cost Arizona taxpayers $1.5 billion over the next ten years.”

Governor Hobbs fits neatly into the political landscape here in southern Arizona. She’s friends with Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and now with the newly named chair of the Pima County board of supervisors, Adelita Grijalva.

“I’m really looking forward to some of the policy changes that are going to come regarding our environment, our public education and making sure we are held accountable for the things that matter and are good for Arizona,” Grijalva said.

The Governor emphasized the need to get to the border, inviting department of homeland security Alejandro Majorkis and others to tour the border with her to find solutions to the crisis there.

She’s spending millions of dollars addressing the state’s water crisis, which she called a critical moment, and releasing a report which shows the westside of Phoenix does not have a 100 year guaranteed water supply, a report which she says was hidden by the previous administration.

“My administration issued an executive order to launch the Governor’s water policy council to modernize and expand the Arizona Groundwater Management Act, " she said. “Facing our current reality, it’s time to update groundwater management tools and protect our groundwater supplies.”

She also affirmed her pro choice stance which received some of the biggest applause, saying she did not want her daughter growing up with fewer rights that she had.

She was applauded 27 times during her speech and received a standing ovation when she entered and when she ended her speech.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guadalupe Solis was arrested for the hit-and-run death of Lydia Reis, known as the "Umbrella...
UPDATE: Document sheds light on death of Tucson’s “Umbrella Lady”
At least three adults and two juveniles were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson...
At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson
Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne died in the hospital.
Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale sergeant in downtown Phoenix dead
Benny Figgins
Last remaining year-one employee retires from Caesars Palace after 55+ years
Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”
Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”

Latest News

Governor Katie Hobbs gives encore state of the state address in Tucson
Governor Katie Hobbs gives encore state of the state address in Tucson
Pima County approves new lease for space tourism company World View
Pima County approves new lease for space tourism company World View
Pima County approves new lease for space tourism company World View
Pima County approves new lease for space tourism company World View
Silver said she plans to appoint four officials who will monitor the corrections department’s...
Judge outlines fixes to poor health care in Arizona prisons