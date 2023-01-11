Advertise
Man dies in cell at Pima County jail

(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:15 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man died while being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies said a doctor was sent to a housing unit in the complex shortly before 9:30 a.m. to follow up with 26-year-old Yunan Mohammed Altib Tutu. Corrections officers previously reported that Tutu had not been eating.

When the doctor arrived at Tutu’s cell, he was found unresponsive. The doctor ultimately pronounced Tutu dead.

Detectives who responded to the scene said they found no suspicious circumstances or signs of trauma.

Tutu had been in jail since July, when he was arrested on a burglary charge and outstanding warrants.

As of Tuesday evening, the cause of Tutu’s death was unknown.

