New Tucson dispensary is the largest in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The D2 Dispensary officially opened its doors on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The dispensary, located in the Palo Verde Plaza near 22nd Street and Kolb Road, celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony that morning.

The D2 Dispensary is not the largest dispensary by square fotage in the state of Arizona, and aims to provide licensed patienrs and recreational customers with an “unrivaled” experience.

The dispensary also features a drive-thru.

