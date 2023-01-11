Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

New Tucson dispensary is the largest in Arizona

D2 Dispensary celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 10.
D2 Dispensary celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 10.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The D2 Dispensary officially opened its doors on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The dispensary, located in the Palo Verde Plaza near 22nd Street and Kolb Road, celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony that morning.

The D2 Dispensary is not the largest dispensary by square fotage in the state of Arizona, and aims to provide licensed patienrs and recreational customers with an “unrivaled” experience.

The dispensary also features a drive-thru.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guadalupe Solis was arrested for the hit-and-run death of Lydia Reis, known as the "Umbrella...
UPDATE: Document sheds light on death of Tucson’s “Umbrella Lady”
At least three adults and two juveniles were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson...
At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson
Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne died in the hospital.
Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale sergeant in downtown Phoenix dead
Benny Figgins
Last remaining year-one employee retires from Caesars Palace after 55+ years
Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”
Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”

Latest News

Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1.1B after Friday’s drawing
Minimum wage rising to $13.85 an hour in Arizona.
Prices set to rise to match increasing minimum wage
Hay-flation hitting local farmers, ranchers hard
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side