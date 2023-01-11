Advertise
Police seek help identifying man found burned to death in downtown Phoenix

Phoenix police released a sketch of an unidentified man whose body was found set on fire last...
Phoenix police released a sketch of an unidentified man whose body was found set on fire last month.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released a sketch of an unidentified man whose burned body was found last month in downtown Phoenix.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers saw smoke and found a small fire in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street. They extinguished the fire and found a severely burned body of an adult man. While investigators were unable to identify him, his death has been ruled a homicide.

Police believe the victim is a Black male who was 20 to 60 years old, 5′8″ and 130 pounds. He was possibly wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, unknown style pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone who might know the man’s identity is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department’s Violent Crimes Bureau at (602) 262-6141 or the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office at (602) 506-1138. Those who want to remain anonymous call contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).

