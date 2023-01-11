Superintendent Tom Horne ‘looks forward’ to working with Gov. Hobbs to improve education

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After Gov. Katie Hobbs’ State of the State address this week, what could be on the way for classrooms across Arizona is becoming more apparent.

Lifting the spending cap which could threaten cuts to school budgets is a big focus for all officials, including new Superintendent of Schools Tom Horne. He says both he and the governor agree on how they want to fix education in the state.

There’s $1.3 billion to spend for schools because of a budget agreement, but as it stands right now districts can’t use all the money because of the spending limit in place.

It’s creating challenges for districts already struggling with the massive teacher shortage as cuts and other resources could be lost.

Horne says fixing the spending cap is just the beginning of what needs to happen to turn academics around in the state.

“Right now the situation is in a real crisis, the test scores are real low,” Horne said. “The most important thing about my job is to turn that around, I have to infuse the system with a sense of urgency that we have and we all have to work very hard to get the emphasis back on academics and away from distractions.”

Another concern is school safety. Horne says he’s pushing for police officers at every school, but says he isn’t sure if the governor will agree.

However, he says he is looking forward to working with Hobbs to see what can be done for education in Arizona.

