Suspect arrested after Make-A-Wish statue stolen from Phoenix office, destroyed

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a bronze statue from a Make-A-Wish office in Phoenix. Part of the statue was also found but has been destroyed.

Phoenix police say 32-year-old Troy Burke was arrested following an investigation involving the department’s Property Crimes Unit and other officers. Burke allegedly admitted his involvement in the theft and was later booked into the Maricopa County jail on multiple charges including theft and trafficking stolen property.

The bronze statue of 7-year-old Christopher James Greicius, who inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish, was stolen from the non-profit’s headquarters near 16th Street and Highland Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Surveillance video showed a car pull up to the building and two people using a harness to remove the statue from the base. The pair then loaded the statue into the trunk and drove away.

During the investigation leading to Burke’s arrest, police located a portion of the statue that had been shattered. Officers are still searching for a second suspect in connection with the statue’s theft and destruction. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).

