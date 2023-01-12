Advertise
3 dead after fiery semi-truck crash on I-10 near Chandler Blvd, DPS says

By Peter Valencia
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms to Arizona’s Family that at least three people are dead after another semi-truck crash occurred on Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

I-10
I-10(Arizona's Family)

Initial reports on the crash began to come in shortly after 6 a.m. just east of Chandler Boulevard, near the Loop 202 Santan freeway interchange. Troopers say that the semi was going eastbound when it slammed into a car, that car was then pushed into another semi and two other vehicles, causing a chain reaction. DPS troopers confirmed that two people from the first car hit died as a result of the wreck. Details on the third victim have not been released. Video from traffic cameras in the area showed a fiery scene with a semi-truck and a passenger car completely destroyed as it took nearly 30 minutes to put the fire out. Nearly a dozen troopers remained on the scene throughout the morning.

The crash marked the third wreck involving a semi in less than six hours on I-10. Two separate crashes had shut down the freeway a few miles away at Queen Creek Road. In the first, a tractor-trailer caught fire near Riggs Road when DPS says another semi-truck driver with a car-hauler crashed into three other semi-trucks. No one was seriously injured in those other crashes, but extensive traffic backups began just in time for the morning commute. DPS troopers say a large amount of diesel was spilled onto the road mixed in with the debris from all four semis. At this time, it appears that this latest crash was a result of those earlier incidents.

It’s not yet clear when the freeway could reopen. Click/tap here for live First Alert traffic conditions.

.
.(Arizona's Family)

