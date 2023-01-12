Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

5-year-old dies after RSV complications, family says

Willow Edwards got sick in December and never got better.
By Elizabeth Hadley and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/Gray News) – A 5-year-old girl in Idaho died after suffering complications from RSV and pneumonia, the family said.

Willow Edwards got sick in December and never got better.

A friend close to the family told KMVT Willow’s mother took her to a hospital in Shoshone, Idaho when she noticed the little girl gasping to breathe.

Willow died after being flown to a hospital in Boise. The family said the RSV turned into pneumonia.

“It’s hard to lose people that have lived their life and gone through everything, and where Willow didn’t even get a chance at that, just because she didn’t have enough time, she wasn’t strong enough it’s a hard one,” family friend Erica Jacobson said.

The South Central Public Health District says the death hasn’t been confirmed to them yet, but RSV is very common in young children, and it can get severe very quickly.

“If their symptoms are getting really, really bad, they aren’t eating anything, not willing to get out of bed at all, coupled with that shortness of breath, and not drinking water, that’s the time to go to the doctor,” said Jacob Ward, an epidemiologist with the SCPHD.

Copyright 2023 KMVT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D2 Dispensary celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 10.
New Tucson dispensary is the largest in Arizona
Missing Child
UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson
Man dies in cell at Pima County jail
At least three adults and two juveniles were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson...
At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson
Former Tucson Police officer Ryan Remington.
Second grand jury declines to indict former Tucson police officer on manslaughter charge

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
A baby sloth was born at the London Zoo on New Year's Day.
Baby sloth born at London Zoo on New Year’s Day
The Justice Department reached a $31M settlement with City National Bank in the largest lending...
Bank to pay $31 million redlining settlement, DOJ’s largest ever
President Joe Biden responds to the report of a small number of classified documents found at...
Biden says classified document found in ‘personal library;’ AG appoints special counsel
Worker rescued after being trapped in trench for more than 8 hours