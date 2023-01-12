Crash involving multiple semi-trucks close eastbound I-10 in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –- Two crashes involving multiple vehicles have closed eastbound I-10 near Queen Creek road in Chandler early Thursday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, around 3:30 a.m. there was a semi-truck fire on the I-10 near Riggs Road. DPS was in the process of clearing up the area when the driver of a semi-truck pulling a car hauler trailer didn’t notice traffic was slowing and crashed into three semi-trucks near the Queen Creek Road exit.

DPS says there are no serious injuries but the roadway will be closed due to the amount of diesel fuel that has spilled all over the roadway and debris from the four semis. The roadway is expected to be closed throughout the morning commute and traffic is being diverted at Wildhorse Pass over to the 347 and then back onto at Queen Creek.

The semi appeared to have crashed into a car hauler. (Arizona's Family)

