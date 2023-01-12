Deputies looking for man last seen in Louisiana, believed to be in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

James Redington, 33, is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 291 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Redington was last seen Jan. 8 in Shreveport, La. and is believed to be in northeast Pima County. He may be driving a blue 2014 Chevrolet Spark with Louisiana license 582 DAZ.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and blue house shoes.

Anyone with information about Redington is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.