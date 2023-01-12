Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Deputies looking for man last seen in Louisiana, believed to be in Pima County

James Redington
James Redington(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

James Redington, 33, is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 291 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Redington was last seen Jan. 8 in Shreveport, La. and is believed to be in northeast Pima County. He may be driving a blue 2014 Chevrolet Spark with Louisiana license 582 DAZ.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and blue house shoes.

Anyone with information about Redington is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D2 Dispensary celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 10.
New Tucson dispensary is the largest in Arizona
Missing Child
UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson
Man dies in cell at Pima County jail
At least three adults and two juveniles were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson...
At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson
Former Tucson Police officer Ryan Remington.
Second grand jury declines to indict former Tucson police officer on manslaughter charge

Latest News

Flights resume after FAA computer outage
How the FAA’s system outage impacted Tucson travelers
Tucson Jazz Festival kicks off Friday, Jan. 13.
Tucson Jazz Festival set to return for 10 days of music, fun
Organizers get ready for the Tucson Jazz Festival
Organizers get ready for the Tucson Jazz Festival
Paycheck Protection Program
Your tax dollars helped AZ small businesses recover from the pandemic - was it enough?