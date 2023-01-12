Deputies looking for man last seen in Louisiana, believed to be in Pima County
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
James Redington, 33, is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 291 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Redington was last seen Jan. 8 in Shreveport, La. and is believed to be in northeast Pima County. He may be driving a blue 2014 Chevrolet Spark with Louisiana license 582 DAZ.
He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and blue house shoes.
Anyone with information about Redington is urged to call 911.
Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.