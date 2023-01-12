FIRST ALERT FOREAST: Quiet... for now!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday ran about 10° cooler than previous days due to a cold front that passed through the region Tuesday night. Still a gorgeous January day by all accounts with a light breeze and partly cloudy skies. Highs will rebound into the 70s starting Thursday, with near-record highs possible Friday afternoon. Enjoy this pleasant stretch! A change in our weather pattern arrives Sunday, bringing valley rain, mountain snow, and much cooler temperatures through mid next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: 70% chance for showers. High around 60°.

MONDAY: 40% chance for showers. High in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: 60% chance for showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 50s.

