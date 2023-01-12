Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Record warmth possible Friday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures in the 70s returned to southern Arizona Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Record warmth is possible in Tucson and Nogales Friday with highs staying above normal Saturday. Our weather pattern flips starting Sunday, when we’ll receive our first wave of valley rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures. Additional rounds of precipitation are likely through early next week with reinforcing shots of cooler air.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: 60% chance for showers. High around 60°.

MONDAY: 50% chance for showers. High in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: 70% chance for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High around 60°.

