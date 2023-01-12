Advertise
Plainview man stabbed 93 times, boyfriend sentenced to life in prison

A California man has been sentenced to life in prison after stabbing a Plainview man 93 times, killing him.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:13 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A California man has been sentenced to life in prison after stabbing a Plainview man 93 times, killing him.

On Halloween in 2020, Alexander Toichi Duberek reportedly traveled from San Diego to Lubbock on his way to see his boyfriend who lived in Plainview. After arriving at the Preston Smith Airport that evening, the 25-year-old told authorities he took a cab to the local Sam’s Club parking lot where he purchased a car for $3,000. He then drove to Walmart to buy a knife, a hatchet, a gas can, a collapsible shovel, a head lamp, a change of clothes, new boots, personal hygiene items and a first aid kit.

Duberek then drove to Plainview to see his 30-year-old partner. He reportedly told his boyfriend’s family that he would be taking him out for dinner. He also stated he had gotten a hotel room for the two to spend the night together.

That night, Duberek drove his boyfriend out to a rural farm road, where he stabbed him 93 times, according to a release.

After the killing, Duberek drove to Houston, where he sold his vehicle to someone outside an auto auction, according to a release. Investigators later searched the car and found blood in the backseat. The DNA matched the victim.

Police were searching for Duberek for five months before he turned himself in to San Diego authorities in March of 2021. While being questioned, police noticed a tattoo of a person’s name on his ring finger. He stated it was the name of a man he had killed.

“This defendant looked his boyfriend’s family in the eyes and described the date night he had planned for the two of them. But instead of providing a romantic evening, he carried out a sadistic, premeditated plan to take the life of a 30-year-old man and callously dispose of his body,” said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton in a press release. “I cannot imagine the horror for this victim and his family. We are proud to bring this killer to justice.”

Duberek was indicted on murder charges in Sept. Of 2021. He pleaded guilty in July 2022 to one count of interstate domestic violence resulting in death.

U.S. Attorney James Wesley Hendrix sentence Duberek to life in federal prison on Thursday.

PREVIOUS STORY: California man pleads guilty to a federal crime after fatally stabbing Plainview boyfriend

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

