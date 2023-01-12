Advertise
Second grand jury declines to indict ex-Tucson officer on manslaughter charge

The Tucson Police Department said officer Ryan Remington has been terminated for a fatal...
The Tucson Police Department said officer Ryan Remington has been terminated for a fatal shooting involving a man in a mobility scooter.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:08 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second grand jury recently voted not to indict a former Tucson police officer on a manslaughter charge after he shot a man in a mobility scooter numerous times, according to the officers’ attorney.

The former officer, Ryan Remington, was initially indicted on the manslaughter charge in August. Remington’s attorney, Mike Storie, challenged that indictment, arguing that it was unfair because the information presented to the first grand jury was misleading.

Typically, Storie said, the case would be closed. However, he said, Pima County prosecutors could present the case to a third grant jury, which would be unprecedented.

At the time of the shooting, on Nov. 29, 2021, Remington had been off duty and was working security detail at the Walmart near Midvale Park and West Valencia Road.

An employee told Remington that a man in a mobility scooter had stolen a toolbox from the store and pulled a knife on them when they approached him.

Remington followed the man, identified as 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards, across the street to the Garden Center of the nearby Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

Video of the incident shows Remington ordering Richards to not enter the store, but Richards ignores his commands and continues towards the entrance. Remington is then shown shooting Richards nine times, knocking him out of his scooter.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT:

The Tucson Police Department said officer Ryan Remington has been fired after shooting and killing an armed man who was in a mobility scooter.

