Tucson Jazz Festival set to return for 10 days of music, fun

Organizers get ready for the Tucson Jazz Festival
By Jack Cooper
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s Jazz Festival returns Friday, Jan. 13, for 10 days of jazz downtown.

Places like The Rialto, Fox Theatre and Hotel Congress are just a few of the places where you can see some of the best jazz artists from around the area.

Thousands of people come out to listen, including many from out of town which will also give a nice boost to Tucson’s economy.

COVID restrictions are gone, so there are so many new venues for bands to play meaning there can be performances played at the same time.

If you’ve never been to a jazz festival, organizers say you’ll fit right in if you like to meet new people and listen to good music.

”Supporting local arts is a huge part of what I see Tucson as, so come and enjoy the festival,” executive director of the Tucson Jazz Festical Khris Dodge said. “There’s plenty to offer. It’s very accessible. Even if you haven’t tried it before, come to a concert you will be pleasantly surprised at how much you enjoy it.”

For tickets and to see a list of the artists you can click here.

