Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Thursday, Jan. 12.

According to Lt. Mike Falquez, a spokesman for Sahuarita police, officers were called shortly after 1 p.m. after a homicide was reported in the 1300 block of Via Cerro Colorado.

Once police arrived and entered the home, they found the two bodies inside. Authorities did not publicly identify the two bodies or say how they died.

Though it’s early in the investigation, Falquez said, officers believe they died in a murder-suicide. There are no outstanding suspects.

Falquez said homicides are rare in Sahuarita and this is an isolated incident.

“This is a very safe neighborhood, so the public should not be alarmed,” he said.

