Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

VIDEO: Officers wrangle jumping goat loose in neighborhood

Officers responded to reports of the animal loose in a Taylorsville community. (SOURCE: TMX/Taylorsville PD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:37 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (Gray News/TMX) – Police in Utah worked with animal control officers over the weekend to help wrangle a loose goat.

The Taylorsville Police Department said the goat was roaming a neighborhood in Taylorsville on Jan. 8. Officer Griffith arrived alongside animal control officers around 11 a.m. and joined the pursuit of the goat.

Eventually, the animal was cornered by authorities in the backyard of a home.

Body-camera footage captured Griffith slipping a lead around the goat’s neck as it was attempting to jump and get away.

Fortunately, the goat was captured without any injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

Photos were taken of the officers posing with the goat after the ordeal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

At least three adults and two juveniles were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson...
At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson
D2 Dispensary celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 10.
New Tucson dispensary is the largest in Arizona
Guadalupe Solis was arrested for the hit-and-run death of Lydia Reis, known as the "Umbrella...
UPDATE: Document sheds light on death of Tucson’s “Umbrella Lady”
Man dies in cell at Pima County jail
Missing Child
UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson

Latest News

The Tucson Police Department said officer Ryan Remington has been terminated for a fatal...
Second grand jury declines to indict ex-Tucson officer on manslaughter charge
A woman in New York has fulfilled her dream of graduating high school, even at 100 years old.
100-year-old fulfills dream of graduating high school, receives diploma
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
Chaos at airports across the country after an overnight FAA system outage.
Airlines scramble to catch up after travel mess
Historic storms have devastated much of the California coast and there is more severe weather...
California's record-setting storms are getting an encore