African American Museum of Southern Arizona getting ready to open ahead of Martin Luther King Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new museum on the University of Arizona campus will highlight the contributions the African American community has made to Southern Arizona and the world.

Bob Elliott and his wife, Beverely, have been working on the African American Museum of Southern Arizona for two years, and they say this is just the beginning.

“We are a movement, not just a museum,” said Bob.

The museum is located in Room 244 of the Student Union Memorial Center.

Ahead of the grand opening, the Elliotts spent the day showing 13 News influential African Americans in Southern Arizona and significant movements and moments in African American history.

While pointing to artifacts and paintings, Beverely Elliott explained how she got the motivation to embark on the big project.

“It didn’t really come about because of me. It came about because of a question from a seven-year-old who wanted to know why there’s not a place in Tucson that I can find people that look like me, and find out about the history and the impact they’ve had in the southern Arizona community,” she said..

That seven-year-old was her grandson, Jeremiah, who goes by Jody. She said that statement alone made her mission clear. She was going to bring that to southern Arizona for generations to come.

“Having been married 47-years to Beverely, I know when she gets an idea to get out of the way. She said she had this concept and she wanted to do X, Y and Z. I told her okay take that piece of paper and put it down,” said Bob Elliott.

That paper is hanging up in the museum now, and Christopher Kopach, Associate Vice President of Facilities Managements, said that’s what university of Arizona leaders used to bring the museum to life.

“The men and women of facilities management at the University of Arizona, coming together and putting this great museum together. When you talk legacy, this is a legacy,” said Kopach. “A legacy for those before and those after students who will have an opportunity, come down the road.”

The Elliotts said the goal is to bring in students and rotate the exhibits frequently. The Elliotts also plan to offer K-12 programs that help the next generation understand the contributions African Americans have made to Tucson and beyond.

“If African American people in this community in Southern Arizona provided amazing stories and did amazing things that there’s a place for those,” said Beverely.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to12 p.m. Admission is free.

