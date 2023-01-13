Downtown Jazz Fiesta moves inside on Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rain is expected to hit Tucson on Monday, Jan. 16, but that won’t stop the show from going on at the ninth annual Downtown Jazz Fiesta.

The free event will continue as planned, but will be held at several indoor locations on the west side of downtown near Congress and Pennington. Those locations include The Century Room, The Rialto and Club Congress.

All scheduled entertainment will perform through the day, from11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Performers include Gabriel Ayala, Matrix, Ada Redd Austin and Elliott Mason.

The event is free and celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Food and beverages will be available at all locations.

This event takes [place ahead of the ninth annual HSL Properties Jazz Festival, which starts on Friday, Jan. 13 and lasts until Jan. 22 at various venues throughout downtown Tucson.

For tickets and more information, click here .

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.