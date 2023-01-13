East-side intersection closed after motorcycle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police have closed an east-side intersection as they investigate a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle.

At 8:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, the Tucson Police Department said the intersection of Wilmot and 22nd would be closed for several hours.

The crash involved the motorcycle and another vehicle.

No additional information was immediately available.

