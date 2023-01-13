Advertise
KOLD
East-side intersection closed after motorcycle crash

Police closed the intersection of North Wilmot Road and East 22nd Street because of a...
Police closed the intersection of North Wilmot Road and East 22nd Street because of a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle Friday, Jan. 13.(Source: MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police have closed an east-side intersection as they investigate a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle.

At 8:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, the Tucson Police Department said the intersection of Wilmot and 22nd would be closed for several hours.

The crash involved the motorcycle and another vehicle.

No additional information was immediately available.

