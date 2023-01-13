FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Big changes on the way this weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Tucson not only broke the daily record high for January 13th (78°) but also had its first 80° day of 2023! Nogales broke its daily record high as well. Temperatures will stay warmer-than-average again Saturday but expect more cloud cover ahead of our upcoming weather systems. The first wave of valley rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures arrives Sunday morning. An additional round of precipitation moves in midday Monday into Tuesday with reinforcing cold air.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: 70% chance for showers. High around 60°.

MONDAY: 60% chance for showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: 70% chance for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

