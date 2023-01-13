FIRST ALERT FORECAST: From record heat to rain and snow!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Record heat is possible in Tucson and Nogales Friday with highs staying above normal Saturday. Our weather pattern flips starting Sunday, when we’ll receive our first wave of valley rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures. Additional rounds of precipitation are likely through early next week with reinforcing shots of cooler air.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: 60% chance for showers. High around 60°.

MONDAY: 50% chance for showers. High in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: 70% chance for showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for lingering showers, partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High around 60°.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.