Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: From record heat to rain and snow!

13 News First Alert Forecast Friday AM, January 13th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:36 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Record heat is possible in Tucson and Nogales Friday with highs staying above normal Saturday. Our weather pattern flips starting Sunday, when we’ll receive our first wave of valley rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures. Additional rounds of precipitation are likely through early next week with reinforcing shots of cooler air.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: 60% chance for showers. High around 60°.

MONDAY: 50% chance for showers. High in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: 70% chance for showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for lingering showers, partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High around 60°.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found two people dead after a homicide was reported in Sahuarita.
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Sahuarita
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities say five people died in a crash involving two tractor-trailers and four cars on...
DPS: Distracted semi-truck driver caused fiery crash that killed 5 on I-10 in Chandler
Former Tucson Police officer Ryan Remington.
Second grand jury declines to indict former Tucson police officer on manslaughter charge
Joshua Ryan Herrin is facing a slew of charges and remains jailed on a $2 million bond.
Police release new mugshot of man who shot officers in Brazos County

Latest News

13 News First Alert Forecast Friday AM, January 13th
13 News First Alert Forecast Friday AM, January 13th
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JANUARY 12, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Record warmth possible Friday
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JANUARY 12, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JANUARY 12, 2023
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff.
Pima County road closures