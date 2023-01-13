Food truck park ‘The Pit’ forced to close due to zoning issues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A popular gathering place for Tucson food trucks has to close because of zoning issues. “The Pit” opened last year at 22nd and Pantano. Since then, it has hosted as many as a dozen trucks before the city ordered it to close on Wednesday.

It’s been a months-long battle between The Pit and the city.

According to Andy Squire, Public Information Officer with the City of Tucson, city staff from Code Enforcement and Planning and Development Services met with the owners of The Pit back in August of 2022 and provided directions. Currently, the operations don’t comply with the city’s code regarding food trucks (also known as peddlers.)

In order to comply, a maximum of two food trucks may be permitted on the property. The site changes also require an approval. Squire said the owners submitted an “incomplete and incorrect building permit” which was rejected in December. New permit submittals for a development package or building permit have not since been received by Planning and Development Services.

Squire also said the city recently became aware that operations on the site have expanded beyond food trucks to include a bartender, live music, and a community marketplace.

“The big issue here is they are operating a food truck round-up in an almost restaurant-esque setting. Multiple things don’t work with that based on our existing city code and perhaps the zoning for the property,” Squire added.

Under the current permitting process, Squire said there can only be two trucks on the property at once.

Owners of The Pit, Chris Frisch and Amber Donahue, sent over this statement about the announcement of the closure:

“For months we’ve been in regular contact with the economic development, finance, and zoning departments for the city of Tucson to work towards getting the peddlers license wording changed or a waiver so trucks can park on the lot. Unfortunately, this sudden decision has cost eight families their livelihood. Common sense has not prevailed. Those who work for themselves depend on the communities they serve to support them and help find solutions. We will continue to work towards an equitable solution.”

Food truck owners like Joe Sotomayor, who runs Jozerelli’s , are going to have to look for elsewhere for a place to park. “Fortunately we are able to move around. So, there are other options. We are just going to have to look for other places where we can sell our product,” Sotomayor said.

But to avoid a long closure, Squire said this doesn’t have to be a permanent shutdown. “They could reopen, but it may not be the case where they can reopen and operate the way they’ve been operating.”

According to the city, The Pit must be cleared out and cease operations by Tuesday, Jan. 17.

