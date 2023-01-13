Advertise
Man found dead at scene of house fire

Firefighters discovered a man's body after controlling a fire in a home in the 4400 block of E....
Firefighters discovered a man's body after controlling a fire in a home in the 4400 block of E. Glenn Street Friday morning, Jan. 13.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters found a man’s body at the scene of a house fire Friday morning, Jan. 13.

The fire was reported shortly after 3:10 a.m. in a home in the 4400 block of East Glenn Street, between North Columbus Boulevard and North Swan Road.

The fire was called under control at 3:33 a.m.

During a secondary search of the home, firefighters discovered the body of a deceased man in his 70s.

Tucson Fire Department investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No foul play is suspected. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

TFD said this is the first fatal fire the department has responded to this year.

