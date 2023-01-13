Man found dead at scene of house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters found a man’s body at the scene of a house fire Friday morning, Jan. 13.

The fire was reported shortly after 3:10 a.m. in a home in the 4400 block of East Glenn Street, between North Columbus Boulevard and North Swan Road.

The fire was called under control at 3:33 a.m.

During a secondary search of the home, firefighters discovered the body of a deceased man in his 70s.

Tucson Fire Department investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No foul play is suspected. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

TFD said this is the first fatal fire the department has responded to this year.

