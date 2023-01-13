Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

New ‘Princess and the Frog’ restaurant coming to Disneyland

A new “Princess and the Frog” restaurant is coming to Disneyland Park in California later this year. (Source: Disneyland Resort/Artist Concept)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNN) - A new “The Princess and the Frog” restaurant is coming to California’s Disneyland Park later this year.

Tiana’s Palace will be the newest restaurant on Orleans Street. It will reportedly feature peach-colored walls and fancy green wrought-iron balconies.

The restaurant will be a quick-service style eatery offering authentic New Orleans flavors with the pizzazz and flair of the restaurant from the film.

Disney said the restaurant opening will be followed by a new attraction called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure scheduled to open in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sahuarita police found two people dead Thursday, Jan. 12, at a home in the 1300 block of West...
UPDATE: Sahuarita police identify pair involved in apparent murder-suicide
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities say five people died in a crash involving two tractor-trailers and four cars on...
DPS: Distracted semi-truck driver caused fiery crash that killed 5 on I-10 in Chandler
Police closed the intersection of North Wilmot Road and East 22nd Street because of a...
UPDATE: East-side intersection reopens after motorcycle crash
Former Tucson Police officer Ryan Remington.
Second grand jury declines to indict former Tucson police officer on manslaughter charge

Latest News

Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Storms set off search for survivors, salvageable belongings
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
Missing leopard found at Dallas Zoo after fence ‘intentionally cut’
FILE - E. Jean Carroll, center, waits to enter a courtroom in New York for her defamation...
Deposed Trump hurled insults at woman who said he raped her
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation...
Brazilian prosecutors request Bolsonaro probe for inciting riot