Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act ends Sunday

Time is running out to enroll in ACA coverage for 2023.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Most open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act ends Sunday.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said a record 16 million people have signed up since Nov. 1. More than 3 million of them are new to the exchange this year.

The government said the Affordable Care Act is gaining popularity after federal enhancements reduced the price.

Most people can find plans that cost less than $10 a month.

Some states, like California, Massachusetts, and New York, run their own exchanges that are open until Jan. 31.

Even after open enrollment ends, Americans who lose health care or have very low income can still sign up throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

