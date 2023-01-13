Advertise
Program helps Arizona single mothers get higher education for free

There are 11 career tracks to choose from.
There are 11 career tracks to choose from.(Pexels)
By David Baker
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:37 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Struggling single mothers in northern Arizona will soon get a chance at higher education. Coconino Community College teamed up with the Women’s Foundation of the State of Arizona to launch the Pathways for Single Moms Progam. The women in the program will get all of their tuition paid to earn certificates in 11 career tracks and free child care. They will also receive an allowance for living expenses, computer equipment, transportation, emergency funds and more. There will be 11 certificate programs for mothers to choose from, including graphic and web design to nursing assistant. “The wraparound support design and holistic approach of Pathways Program for Single Moms is truly a best practice model with a track record of success,” Coconino Community College vice president of student services Tony Williams said in a statement.

Coconino Community College and WFSA hope to support 30 to 40 single mothers in the program. “Pathways for Single Moms makes it possible for participants to have support beyond a technical education and truly make an impact for single moms and their families in Arizona,” WFSA director of pilot programs Joanna Marroquin said in a statement.

Once the mothers earn their certificate, they can receive additional resources from the program that include help with resumes, interview preparation, connections to companies that are hiring, financial coaching and more. Coconino Community College is now accepting applications for the Pathways Program for Single Moms. For more information or to apply, visit pathwaysflagstaff.org.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

