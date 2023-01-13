Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Ryan Remington case in legal limbo as Pima County Attorney weighs options

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ex-Tucson police officer Ryan Remington remains in legal limbo after a second grand jury did not indict him.

But he could still face charges in the case that stirred up outrage and led to his firing more than a year ago.

Remington was originally charged with shooting Richard Lee Richards.

Investigators say Richards was accused of stealing a toolbox from a Walmart on the south side and pulling a knife on an employee when workers approached him.

Body camera video from November 2021 that showed Remington opening fire on Richards, who was riding a mobility scooter.

Remington had been working off-duty as a security guard.

He was indicted on manslaughter back in August.

But a judge sent the case back to the grand jury last month, after Remington’s attorneys argued the first grand jury didn’t hear some important information.

So what happens now? Is the criminal case done?

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover now has to decide the next step: Whether to continue the case or declare that it’s the end of the road.

13 News reached out to Conover for an interview and she sent this statement:

“The Remington matter remains open and ongoing, and we are considering all available legal options. That said, it is therefore an ongoing case, and ethical rules 3.6 and 3.8 prevent me from sharing facts or legal strategies with the public.”

13 News asked Criminal Defense Attorney Lois Fidel to weigh in on the possible legal strategies.

One of the options includes presenting case to a third Grand Jury.

“That would be highly unusual. In the vast, vast majority of cases, that’s the end of the road.” Fidel said.

If Conover choose to open that door and present to Grand Jury number 3, Fidel says various factors could go into that decision.

“I would imagine that there would be some analysis of what got presented, and in this particular case, some discussion about any questions the grand jury had during the presentation,” Fidel explained.

13 News asked Fidel why a prosecuting attorney would want to bring a case back?

“The one thing that jumps out would be if there was some new evidence that was discovered or some evidence that for whatever reason had not been presented during that second presentation, whether the prosecutor felt it was necessary to do it again,” he said.

Another legal option would be having a preliminary hearing, much like a mini trial, that’s open to the public.

“Rather than a grand jury making the decision, it’s a judge who sits and listens to the evidence and decides if criminal charges are appropriate,” Fidel said.

13 News also reached out to Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar for his response to the grand jury’s decision not to indict.

“Laura (Conover) still has options so I won’t comment,” he said.

13 News also reached out to the sister of Richards, Victoria Richards, who sent this statement:

“I am beyond disappointed. I don’t know how any sane person can watch that video and not think that was excessive force. What has our society become that it’s okay for police officers to gun down mentally and physically disabled people in motorized scooters. I have zero faith in the justice system at this point. It failed my brother several times and for him to die this way without justice, it’s adding insult to injury. I will continue to fight for my brother in whatever capacity I can. I realize I have no control over the criminal prosecution part of this case, but that doesn’t make it any easier.”

No matter what happens in the criminal investigation, Ryan Remington is facing a civil lawsuit from Richard Lee Richards’ family, which calls the shooting excessive and unjustifiable.

We’ll continue to stay on top of all the developments in this case.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D2 Dispensary celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 10.
New Tucson dispensary is the largest in Arizona
Missing Child
UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson
Man dies in cell at Pima County jail
Former Tucson Police officer Ryan Remington.
Second grand jury declines to indict former Tucson police officer on manslaughter charge
At least three adults and two juveniles were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson...
At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson

Latest News

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Ryan Remington case in legal limbo as Pima County Attorney weighs options
Ryan Remington case in legal limbo as Pima County Attorney weighs options
The man accused of shooting a Scottsdale police officer before being shot and killed was wanted...
Suspect who shot Scottsdale officer tied to previous sexual assault investigation
Authorities say five people died in a crash involving two tractor-trailers and four cars on...
DPS: I-10 eastbound reopens after 5 killed in fiery semi-truck crash near Chandler Blvd