UPDATE: ‘The Pit’ food truck park to stay open

Food truck park ‘The Pit’ forced to close due to zoning issues
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A popular gathering place for Tucson food trucks will be allowed to stay open after the city of Tucson initially ordered it to close, citing zoning issues.

“The Pit” opened last year at 22nd and Pantano. Since then, it has hosted as many as a dozen trucks before the city ordered it to close on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Tucson spokesperson Andy Squire confirmed Friday that the city has come to an agreement with The Pit that will allow it to stay open while addressing immediate safety concerns, and the city will work with it to find a permanent solution.

It’s been a months-long battle between The Pit and the city.

Squire said on Wednesday, after the closure was ordered, that city staff from Code Enforcement and Planning and Development Services met with the owners of The Pit back in August of 2022 and provided directions. Currently, the operations don’t comply with the city’s code regarding food trucks (also known as peddlers.)

In order to comply, a maximum of two food trucks may be permitted on the property. The site changes also require an approval. Squire said the owners submitted an “incomplete and incorrect building permit” which was rejected in December. New permit submittals for a development package or building permit have not since been received by Planning and Development Services.

Squire also said then that the city recently became aware that operations on the site have expanded beyond food trucks to include a bartender, live music, and a community marketplace.

“The big issue here is they are operating a food truck round-up in an almost restaurant-esque setting. Multiple things don’t work with that based on our existing city code and perhaps the zoning for the property,” Squire added.

Under the current permitting process, Squire said there can only be two trucks on the property at once.

Owners of The Pit, Chris Frisch and Amber Donahue, made a statement via social media after they were allowed to continue operating:

“The people have spoken. The Pit has a stay of execution. Thank you to Paul Cunningham’s office, Mike Czechowski, and Mayor Romero’s office for working above and beyond for our little mom and pop and the food truck operators. A huge thank you to all The Pit Crew people who took to the airwaves showing their massive support for our business. It swells the heart to know how much support and care you have for us and our families!”

Food truck owners like Joe Sotomayor, who runs Jozerelli’s, were initially concerned about finding a new place to park after The Pit was ordered to shut down.

“Fortunately we are able to move around. So, there are other options. We are just going to have to look for other places where we can sell our product,” Sotomayor said on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

