Crash on I-19 kills at least one

(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person is dead after a vehicle going the wrong way crashed into another vehicle on Interstate 19 near Green Valley on Friday, Jan. 13.

Authorities say the wreck took place around 6:30 p.m. at kilometer 61, just south of Green Valley.

Shortly before 9 p.m., southbound lanes of I-19 were blocked and traffic was routed off the interstate via the exit at Continental and back on through the frontage road at Canoa Ranch.

There is no estimated time to reopen I-19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

