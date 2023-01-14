Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes of explosion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Longtime western movie actor, Ivan Wolverton, also known as “Red or Red Cloud” and his wife Margery are picking up the pieces of their lives, after a devastating house fire left them with nothing.

Decades of Arizona movie history is gone.

Ivan is known for working at the Mescal film set, and pulling stagecoaches at Old Tucson. He was also in western films like “Tombstone” from the 80s through the mid-2000s. Margery also worked in Western films during her career.

The Wolverton’s daughter, Wendy, said if it wasn’t for a kind neighbor running and knocking on the door to get the couple out, there’s no way they would’ve survived.

“Mom said well, I think the devil was at work. I said no mom, the devil did this and god brought you guys out. He walked you by the hand and brought you out,” said Wendy.

A miracle to say the least, but Margery said it was still hard to watch everything they owned go up in smoke.

“Well, most of the history is gone,” said Margery.

Thousands of props, books and artwork are burned, plus everything Red and Margery ever owned.

“From the time the fire department got here and they were outside and the fire department tried to put the fire out, there was oxygen in there that blew. It started blowing the house apart and we think it was only a minute or two from the time they got out before it blew,” said Wendy.

Despite the tragedy, the couple is staying optimistic to say the least.

“We’ve been married 68 years. Some of the stuff and a few things she had when we got married, and I’m just telling people well it had 80 years together in that old house there,” said Red.

The Wolverton’s four children all traveled from across the country, to help look for remaining treasures and figure out what’s next for their parents.

So far they’ve found a few papers from stage coach, porcelain, and a jewelry box.

13 News asked why they’re so optimistic after such a tragedy.

“Well, we’ve met a few other tragedies through the years,” said Margery.

Wendy said it’s because they’re survivors.

“The thing about my parents. They’re very stubborn, but they’re survivors. That’s the part of life. It either gets you or you survive,” said Wendy.

As the family sat in folding chares, sharing laughs, Wendy said right now, they’re just grateful.

“These past few years with the pandemic, the tragedies and people fighting and bickering, This crazy event has brought us all together and it’s shown there’s people in this world that really care and I just have to thank everybody,” said Wendy.

She said the family is saving up to buy the couple a motorhome so they can travel to all of their children.

If you want to help donate, click here .

