FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active weather pattern starting Sunday!

Three First Alert Action Days
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Despite increased cloud cover Saturday, high temperatures warmed to several degrees above normal for this time of year. Our warm and dry stretch of weather comes to an end starting Sunday with three consecutive First Alert Action Days in effect. The first wave of valley rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures arrives Sunday morning. An additional round of precipitation moves in Monday morning, lasting through Tuesday with reinforcing cold air. Valley rain totals will range from 0.5 to 1.5 inches with heavy snow likely above 7,000 feet.

SUNDAY: 70% chance for showers. High around 60°.

MONDAY: 80% chance for showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: 70% chance for showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High around 60°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

