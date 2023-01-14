Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures Saturday but a big change for the rest of the holiday weekend

Allie Potter Jan 14 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A transition day today as a ridge of high pressure shifts east of the area and a strong trough digs into the west coast. We will have another afternoon of unseasonably warm temperatures around 10 degrees above seasonal averages. Winds will start to pick up to breezy levels this afternoon in the increasing southwesterly flow ahead of the Pacific storm. Some storm systems Sunday through Tuesday. Expect strong gusty winds at times, much cooler temperatures, and periods of valley rain and mountain snow.

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Showers. High near 61. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

M.L.King Day: Showers. High near 57. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night: Patchy frost after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday: Widespread frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 35.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nogales Highway back open after deadly shooting
Tucson Police investigating deadly shooting near Nogales Highway and Bilby Road
Police closed the intersection of North Wilmot Road and East 22nd Street because of a...
UPDATE: East-side intersection reopens after motorcycle crash
Sahuarita police found two people dead Thursday, Jan. 12, at a home in the 1300 block of West...
UPDATE: Sahuarita police identify pair involved in apparent murder-suicide
Crash on I-19 kills at least one
Firefighters discovered a man's body after controlling a fire in a home in the 4400 block of E....
Man found dead at scene of house fire

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Big changes on the way this weekend!
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023
A storm will bring rain to lower elevations and mountain snow to southern Arizona.
Action Days: Storm bringing days of rain, mountain snow
13 News First Alert Forecast Friday AM, January 13th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: From record heat to rain and snow!