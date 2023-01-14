FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures Saturday but a big change for the rest of the holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A transition day today as a ridge of high pressure shifts east of the area and a strong trough digs into the west coast. We will have another afternoon of unseasonably warm temperatures around 10 degrees above seasonal averages. Winds will start to pick up to breezy levels this afternoon in the increasing southwesterly flow ahead of the Pacific storm. Some storm systems Sunday through Tuesday. Expect strong gusty winds at times, much cooler temperatures, and periods of valley rain and mountain snow.

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Showers. High near 61. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

M.L.King Day: Showers. High near 57. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night: Patchy frost after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday: Widespread frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 35.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

