Heavy police presence shuts down Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A heavy police presence has shut down a stretch of Nogales Highway on Tucson’s south side on Friday evening, Jan. 13.

At least five cop cars were at the scene, close to the intersection of East Bilby Road.

Several people could be seen walking to and from the scene.

An attempt to reach Tucson police for information was not immediately successful.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.