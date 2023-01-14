Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Heavy police presence shuts down Nogales Highway

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
No arrests have been made pending investigation.(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:41 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A heavy police presence has shut down a stretch of Nogales Highway on Tucson’s south side on Friday evening, Jan. 13.

At least five cop cars were at the scene, close to the intersection of East Bilby Road.

Several people could be seen walking to and from the scene.

An attempt to reach Tucson police for information was not immediately successful.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sahuarita police found two people dead Thursday, Jan. 12, at a home in the 1300 block of West...
UPDATE: Sahuarita police identify pair involved in apparent murder-suicide
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities say five people died in a crash involving two tractor-trailers and four cars on...
DPS: Distracted semi-truck driver caused fiery crash that killed 5 on I-10 in Chandler
Police closed the intersection of North Wilmot Road and East 22nd Street because of a...
UPDATE: East-side intersection reopens after motorcycle crash
Food truck park ‘The Pit’ can now stay open. Tucson officials initially ordered it to close due...
UPDATE: ‘The Pit’ food truck park to stay open

Latest News

Investigators said Friday that Adams is facing a charge of first-degree murder, but gave no...
Man faces murder charge in case of missing Oklahoma girl, 4
A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
$1.35B Mega Millions drawing offers chance at giant prize
Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Survivors emerge from wreckage after US storms kill 9 people
Crash on I-19 kills at least one