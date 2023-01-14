Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Police investigating deadly shooting near Nogales Highway and Bilby Road

Nogales Highway back open after deadly shooting
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:41 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after a shooting near Nogales Highway and Bilby Road Friday evening. The Tucson Police Department said they received reports of a shooting in that area and responded.

TPD shut down a stretch of Nogales Highway on Tucson’s south side Friday night. It is now back open.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating.

Details are limited at this time.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police closed the intersection of North Wilmot Road and East 22nd Street because of a...
UPDATE: East-side intersection reopens after motorcycle crash
Sahuarita police found two people dead Thursday, Jan. 12, at a home in the 1300 block of West...
UPDATE: Sahuarita police identify pair involved in apparent murder-suicide
Firefighters discovered a man's body after controlling a fire in a home in the 4400 block of E....
Man found dead at scene of house fire
Food truck park ‘The Pit’ can now stay open. Tucson officials initially ordered it to close due...
UPDATE: ‘The Pit’ food truck park to stay open

Latest News

A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
Investigators said Friday that Adams is facing a charge of first-degree murder, but gave no...
Man faces murder charge in case of missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Survivors emerge from wreckage after US storms kill 9 people
Crash on I-19 kills at least one