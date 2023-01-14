Tucson Police investigating deadly shooting near Nogales Highway and Bilby Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after a shooting near Nogales Highway and Bilby Road Friday evening. The Tucson Police Department said they received reports of a shooting in that area and responded.

TPD shut down a stretch of Nogales Highway on Tucson’s south side Friday night. It is now back open.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating.

Details are limited at this time.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.